Teens choose YouTube over Netflix for the first time, according to new survey

Top Stories
Sell-off gains steam as Dow drops 300 points

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

State Dept blocks key witness from testifying in impeachment...

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff called the White House's moves "further acts of obstruction of a coequal branch of government."

Politicsread more

Bidding wars are taking a strange turn in the fall housing market

Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in 8 years, bidding wars...

Real Estateread more

US producer prices post the biggest decline in eight months in...

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services.

Economyread more

Lindsey Graham to invite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to testify...

Giuliani has been out front defending Trump, who is mired in an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last month after a whistleblower's complaint accused the...

Politicsread more

Biden annouces his plan to address student debt and rising...

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released his higher education plan on Tuesday, proposing to make two-year community colleges and other training programs...

Personal Financeread more

'Call of Duty: Mobile' breaks records with 100 million downloads...

Activision Blizzard's new game "Call of Duty: Mobile," enjoyed the "largest mobile game launch ever," according to Sensor Tower.

Technologyread more

Elizabeth Warren defends her story about losing a teaching job...

Elizabeth Warren, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, defends herself amid new scrutiny about a story about losing her job over pregnancy.

2020 Electionsread more

Former Nasdaq boss says we'll remember WeWork as when the...

Greifeld said it will be similar the way the scuttled merger between Yahoo and eBay signaled the start of the dotcom crash in 2000.

Marketsread more

Bank of America favors Amazon among its FANG peers heading into...

Bank of America says Amazon's third-quarter earnings will come in above Wall Street estimates.

Pro Analysisread more

Robinhood makes second attempt at launching a high-yield account...

Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood announces a cash management account with a 2.05% interest rate ten months after the failed launch of a checking and savings account.

Financeread more
Tech

Teens choose YouTube over Netflix for the first time, according to new survey

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Piper Jaffray found 37% of teens prefer to watch videos on YouTube, narrowly edging out Netflix, which came in at 35%.
  • YouTube's diverse content library appeals to teens, the firm said.
  • However, Netflix ranked far ahead of other streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
A teenager texting on her phone.
Twenty20

YouTube has passed Netflix as the preferred platform for watching video among teens, according to Piper Jaffray's fall 2019 survey, released Tuesday.

Piper Jaffray found 37% of teens surveyed are streaming video most often on the Google-owned platform, narrowly edging out longtime leader Netflix, which came in at 35%. The firm attributed the shift to YouTube's diversified content library, which includes a "wide array of teen-oriented content" like music videos, video game playthroughs, how-to videos and videos from social media influencers, among other things.

Netflix has had a rough couple of months, with shares falling more than 27% in the last three months. The company reported a rare subscriber miss in its earnings report for the second quarter and faces growing concerns from investors who fear it may face steep competition from the bevy of streaming services being launched from Disney, Apple, AT&T and more.

Despite Netflix ceding its pole position to YouTube, teens are flocking to it far more than other streaming services, Piper Jaffray found. Hulu and Amazon's Prime Video served as the preferred platforms for 7% and 3% of teens surveyed, respectively. Cable TV ranked third at 12%, down from 14% in the spring, indicating that cord-cutting continues to be on the rise, the firm said.

"Among the subscription services, Netflix is the leader in category that contains massive multi-year growth potential as more content viewing shifts online," Piper Jaffray analysts said. "There will be increasing competition (Disney's Disney+ and Apple's Apple TV+) and unforeseen hurdles, but we believe the market will support multiple players, with Netflix leading the way."

VIDEO3:2803:28
Netflix will be part of future media streaming bundle: Mark Mahaney
Squawk Alley