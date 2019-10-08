Trump is now blacklisting several big Chinese companies — here's what they do and why they are important

Chairman of Hangzhou Hiklp Electronics Co., Ltd. Chen Zongnian delivers a speech during the 2nd World Intelligence Congress (WIC 2018) at Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center on May 16, 2018 in Tianjin, China.

The Department of Commerce added 28 new companies and agencies to its running "blacklist" of Chinese firms banned from doing business in the United States, with a notable focus on companies that specialize in artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital surveillance.

The move has already hit suppliers to the companies named, and roiled markets Tuesday on fears of wavering trade talks.

Together, the companies show clearly the direction Commerce will continue to take with its blacklist. Namely, it's looking at Chinese companies that are already global, that provide tech infrastructure that is hard to replace once it's been acquired, and that could feasibly be used to bolster China's intelligence and military organizations.

Blacklisting these companies should please some in the intelligence community who have long argued that allowing Chinese companies to provide technological infrastructure to the U.S. would undercut the ability of the U.S. to defend itself. But it will also create divides with commerce organizations focused on free trade, and will likely create further disruptions in the ongoing trade negotiations between the Trump administration and Chinese president Xi Jinping.