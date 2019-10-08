Trump is now blacklisting several big Chinese companies — here's what they do and why they are important

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.US Marketsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
The White House had ordered top diplomat Gordon Sondland not to appear for a scheduled deposition with House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.Politicsread more
Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in eight years, bidding...Real Estateread more
Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear from the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
At issue was the meaning of Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination because of "sex" but does not specifically refer to gender identity or sexual...Politicsread more
"I don't think what he said was right. I don't agree with it," Rubio said of Trump's request that China investigate Joe Biden.Politicsread more
Retailers from Kroger to Walmart have been tackling one of their expenses, health-care costs, in different ways.Retailread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Trump said last week that China "should start an investigation" into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.Politicsread more
Facebook said that its Workplace service for businesses will now work on Portal video chat devices.Technologyread more
The Department of Commerce added 28 new companies and agencies to its running "blacklist" of Chinese firms banned from doing business in the United States, with a notable focus on companies that specialize in artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital surveillance.
The move has already hit suppliers to the companies named, and roiled markets Tuesday on fears of wavering trade talks.
Together, the companies show clearly the direction Commerce will continue to take with its blacklist. Namely, it's looking at Chinese companies that are already global, that provide tech infrastructure that is hard to replace once it's been acquired, and that could feasibly be used to bolster China's intelligence and military organizations.
Blacklisting these companies should please some in the intelligence community who have long argued that allowing Chinese companies to provide technological infrastructure to the U.S. would undercut the ability of the U.S. to defend itself. But it will also create divides with commerce organizations focused on free trade, and will likely create further disruptions in the ongoing trade negotiations between the Trump administration and Chinese president Xi Jinping.
U.S intelligence agencies have been backing away from China-made infrastructure for well over a decade, with companies like Huawei and ZTE facing bans and skepticism.
The companies on the new list aren't as massive as Huawei, but they still are significant players in China's technology growth and international expansion.
Most of the names on the list aren't familiar in the U.S., with the exception of Hikvision, which made headlines in 2017 after reports revealed the company, substantially owned by the Chinese government, had equipment installed across sensitive locations in the U.S., including military bases and government facilities. In a statement, a Hikvision spokesperson told CNBC via email, "Hikvision, as the security industry's global leader, respects human rights and takes our responsibility to protect people in the U.S. and the world seriously."
Like Hikvision, another name on the list — Dahua Technology — is a large video surveillance and security camera company, with 35 global subsidiaries and a North America division.
Other names on the new list represent other aspects of security and surveillance. They include:
The Commerce Department also included regional security agencies in the blacklist. Although they are less likely to be conducting significant business in the U.S. than the tech companies, their inclusion clarifies Commerce's position against China's surveillance and policing of expression of its own people.
The regional entities on the list "have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups," according to the Commerce Department.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.