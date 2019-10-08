Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...The Fedread more
The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.Politicsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.Investingread more
Silver stood by Morey's right to express his opinions, saying the league would "protect its employees' freedom of speech."Sportsread more
Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge companiesTechnologyread more
Chances are President Trump's tax returns won't tell the whole story on his wealth, yet accountants say there is still plenty to learn from his Form 1040. Here's what to watch...Personal Financeread more
The fallout from the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors continues to grow as the work stoppage carries into its third week.Autosread more
At "AdCon 2019," Amazon promoted a business that surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue last year.Technologyread more
A spat between the NBA and China could end up hurting Nike, which has ties to both the organization and the region.Retailread more
The Dow fell 313.99 points, or 1.19% to close at 26,164.04. The S&P 500 declined by 1.56% to end the day at 2,893.06. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.67% to 7,823.78. Stocks fell as hopes for progress between China and the U.S. on the trade front dimmed.
Stocks fell after the U.S. added some of China's top artificial intelligence companies to its trade blacklist. The move was meant as punishment for Beijing's treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would retaliate to the AI companies being blacklisted. A statement from the U.S. State Department saying the U.S. would ban visas for Chinese officials linked to the abuses also pressured stocks.
Wall Street also contended with mixed reports about China's expectations for the upcoming trade talks with the U.S. The South China Morning Post reported Vice Premier Liu He will not have the title of "special envoy" for the next round of talks. The report characterized this as a signal President Xi Jinping had not given Liu any specific instructions. However, Chinese state-owned Global Times said China is "sincerely" looking forward to reaching a trade deal with the U.S.
Bank shares and chipmakers led the way lower on Wall Street. Bank of America, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase all fell more than 2%. The VanEck Vector Semiconductor ETF (SMH) dropped more than 2% as Nvidia fell 3.85% and Qualcomm fell 4.57%.
On top of all the U.S.-China trade headlines, traders will look through the minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, which are scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET. Wholesale trade and job openings data are also on deck for Wednesday. Read more here.