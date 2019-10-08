Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Wednesday

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its the minutes from its September meeting on Wednesday. The Fed cut rates last month by 25 basis points for the second time this year, citing "the implications of global developments for the economic outlook" among other factors.

Market expectations for an October rate cut are 77.5%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will soon start growing its balance sheet again, a response in part to trouble in the overnight lending markets in September. This statement helped ease the selling pressure in stocks a bit on Tuesday. More comments suggesting monetary easing in the minutes could support stocks.