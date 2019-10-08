US puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of Muslims in Xinjiang

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Powell says the Fed will start expanding its balance sheet 'soon'

On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...

The Fedread more

US puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of...

The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Politicsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.

Marketsread more

Another theory on why stocks are under pressure lately: The...

Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.

Investingread more

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants to meet with China officials...

Silver stood by Morey's right to express his opinions, saying the league would "protect its employees' freedom of speech."

Sportsread more

Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge...

Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge companies

Technologyread more

UAW's strike against GM sidelines 12,000 auto supplier workers,...

The fallout from the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors continues to grow as the work stoppage carries into its third week.

Autosread more

China's battle with the NBA could hurt Nike

A spat between the NBA and China could end up hurting Nike, which has ties to both the organization and the region.

Retailread more

Goldman Sachs Apple analyst says consumers won't notice 5G...

While carriers are investing heavily in 5G, the experience on new phones won't be that noticeable, Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall says.

Technologyread more

Google buys 40 acres of farmland so it can grow trees for its...

The company bought 40 acres of Gilroy farmland ahead of its massive Bay Area expansion. But it's not what you think it's for.

Technologyread more

Dow drops 300 points as optimism around US-China trade talks dims

Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more
Politics

US puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of Muslims in Xinjiang

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • The U.S. puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials in response to abuses of Muslims in the Xinjiang region. 
  • It follows a move from the Trump administration to blacklist 28 entities and companies. 
  • It adds to tensions between the U.S. and China only two days before high-stakes trade talks are set to resume in Washington.
VIDEO2:0302:03
State department places visa restrictions on certain Chinese officials
Closing Bell

The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the measures target officials "who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention and abuse of Uighurs, Kazakhs, or other members of Muslim minority groups" in the territory in northwest China. It follows the administration's move on Monday to blacklist 28 public security entities and companies alleged to be involved in surveillance and detention of minority groups, effectively restricting U.S. companies from doing business with them.

"The United States calls on the People's Republic of China to immediately end its campaign of repression in Xinjiang, release all those arbitrarily detained, and cease efforts to coerce members of Chinese Muslim minority groups residing abroad to return to China to face an uncertain fate," the top U.S. diplomat said in a statement.

In a subsequent tweeted statement, Pompeo said "China has forcibly detained over one million Muslims in a brutal, systematic campaign to erase religion and culture in Xinjiang."

The move adds to tensions between the U.S. and China only two days before high-stakes trade talks resume on Thursday in Washington. Unease has increased this week even as the world's two largest economies hope to strike a deal to end a damaging trade war.

Major U.S. stock indexes dipped following initial reports of the visa restrictions.

Earlier Tuesday, China pushed the U.S. to remove sanctions and stop what it called meddling in China's internal affairs.

"We strongly urge the U.S. to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang, stop interfering with the wrong actions of China's internal affairs, and remove relevant Chinese entities from the list of entities as soon as possible," a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

VIDEO8:0308:03
Senator Marco Rubio on US-China trade and the China blacklist
Squawk Alley

Human rights groups charge that China has engaged in the arbitrary detention, surveillance and torture of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. Authorities have detained at least 1 million people in camps in the Xinjiang region, according to estimates reported by multiple outlets.

The U.S. in recent days has increased its pressure on China to end the abuses. The moves from the State and Commerce Departments are only the latest flashpoints in a tense relationship between Washington and Beijing.

Also this week, organizations and businesses in China moved to cut off relationships with the National Basketball Association after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the pro-democracy movement in semi-autonomous Hong Kong. China's communist regime has opposed the movement for self determination in Hong Kong.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.