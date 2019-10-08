US puts visa restrictions on Chinese officials over abuses of Muslims in Xinjiang

On monetary policy more broadly, Powell stuck to his recent script, saying the Fed stands committed to supporting the recovery but is data dependent and not on a preset course...The Fedread more
The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.Politicsread more
Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.Economyread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
Some Wall Street analysts are saying that Elizabeth Warren's recent surge in the polls is hurting stocks.Investingread more
Silver stood by Morey's right to express his opinions, saying the league would "protect its employees' freedom of speech."Sportsread more
Trump's latest blacklist of Chinese companies hits several huge companiesTechnologyread more
The fallout from the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors continues to grow as the work stoppage carries into its third week.Autosread more
A spat between the NBA and China could end up hurting Nike, which has ties to both the organization and the region.Retailread more
While carriers are investing heavily in 5G, the experience on new phones won't be that noticeable, Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall says.Technologyread more
The company bought 40 acres of Gilroy farmland ahead of its massive Bay Area expansion. But it's not what you think it's for.Technologyread more
The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the measures target officials "who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention and abuse of Uighurs, Kazakhs, or other members of Muslim minority groups" in the territory in northwest China. It follows the administration's move on Monday to blacklist 28 public security entities and companies alleged to be involved in surveillance and detention of minority groups, effectively restricting U.S. companies from doing business with them.
"The United States calls on the People's Republic of China to immediately end its campaign of repression in Xinjiang, release all those arbitrarily detained, and cease efforts to coerce members of Chinese Muslim minority groups residing abroad to return to China to face an uncertain fate," the top U.S. diplomat said in a statement.
In a subsequent tweeted statement, Pompeo said "China has forcibly detained over one million Muslims in a brutal, systematic campaign to erase religion and culture in Xinjiang."
The move adds to tensions between the U.S. and China only two days before high-stakes trade talks resume on Thursday in Washington. Unease has increased this week even as the world's two largest economies hope to strike a deal to end a damaging trade war.
Major U.S. stock indexes dipped following initial reports of the visa restrictions.
Earlier Tuesday, China pushed the U.S. to remove sanctions and stop what it called meddling in China's internal affairs.
"We strongly urge the U.S. to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang, stop interfering with the wrong actions of China's internal affairs, and remove relevant Chinese entities from the list of entities as soon as possible," a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.
Human rights groups charge that China has engaged in the arbitrary detention, surveillance and torture of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. Authorities have detained at least 1 million people in camps in the Xinjiang region, according to estimates reported by multiple outlets.
The U.S. in recent days has increased its pressure on China to end the abuses. The moves from the State and Commerce Departments are only the latest flashpoints in a tense relationship between Washington and Beijing.
Also this week, organizations and businesses in China moved to cut off relationships with the National Basketball Association after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the pro-democracy movement in semi-autonomous Hong Kong. China's communist regime has opposed the movement for self determination in Hong Kong.