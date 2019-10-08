China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions and stop accusing it of human rights violations

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops 300 points on dimming hopes around US-China trade talks

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investor optimism around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks faded.

US Marketsread more

Father of yield curve indicator says now is the time to prepare...

Campbell Harvey has led work in research on inverted curves, which happens when short-term Treasury yields are higher than those with longer duration.

Economyread more

Dems to subpoena witness in impeachment probe after White House...

The White House had ordered top diplomat Gordon Sondland not to appear for a scheduled deposition with House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Politicsread more

Bidding wars are taking a strange turn in the fall housing market

Cooler weather historically means a cooling off period in the housing market, but that is not the case this fall. After dropping to the lowest level in eight years, bidding...

Real Estateread more

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions

Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear from the country's domestic issues.

Marketsread more

Supreme Court clashes over meaning of 'sex' in LGBT...

At issue was the meaning of Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination because of "sex" but does not specifically refer to gender identity or sexual...

Politicsread more

Rubio says Trump's call for China to probe Biden is...

"I don't think what he said was right. I don't agree with it," Rubio said of Trump's request that China investigate Joe Biden.

Politicsread more

German grocer Lidl will offer medical benefits to all part-time...

Retailers from Kroger to Walmart have been tackling one of their expenses, health-care costs, in different ways.

Retailread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ambarella, Alibaba,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

China rejects Trump's request to investigate Joe Biden, report...

Trump said last week that China "should start an investigation" into Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Politicsread more

Facebook is bringing Portal to work, taking on Zoom and Skype in...

Facebook said that its Workplace service for businesses will now work on Portal video chat devices.

Technologyread more

Boeing deliveries nearly halved in first nine months of 2019

Boeing delivered half the number of planes in the first nine months of 2019 that it did in the same period a year ago, as the world's largest planemaker continued to struggle...

Transportationread more
Markets

China 'strongly urges' US to remove sanctions and stop accusing it of human rights violations

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "We strongly urge the U.S. to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang, stop interfering with the wrong actions of China's internal affairs, and remove relevant Chinese entities from the list of entities as soon as possible," a spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said.
  • The U.S. blacklisted a slew of Chinese companies due to alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in China's far-western region of Xinjiang.
  • "China will also take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's own interests," the spokesperson said. 
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019.
Maxim Shemetov | Reuters

Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear from the country's domestic issue, after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese companies due to alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in China's far-western region of Xinjiang.

"We strongly urge the U.S. to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang, stop interfering with the wrong actions of China's internal affairs, and remove relevant Chinese entities from the list of entities as soon as possible," a spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday in a statement. 

"China will also take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's own interests," the spokesperson said. 

The comment came after the tensions between the U.S. and China rose ahead of the highly-anticipated trade talks this week. The U.S. banned 28 Chinese companies from doing business with American companies without being granted a U.S. government license due to human rights issues. 

Markets were bracing for a stiff retaliation as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said earlier Tuesday "stay tuned" for China to fight back. Reports from China also said Chinese delegation may cut short their planned stay in Washington and depart on Friday, dimming hopes for a trade deal.

The tempered optimism sparked a sell-off in the markets with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking as much as 300 points.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times followed by markets for insight on the trade war, said Tuesday China now has "low expectation for real breakthrough."

Global Times is a tabloid under the People's Daily, which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China.