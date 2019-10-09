Blizzard strips pro gamer of tournament earnings after his support of Hong Kong protests

China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.Marketsread more
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday afternoon amid growing uncertainty over the high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China due to commence later this week.Asia Marketsread more
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."Technologyread more
Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk. The utility...Energyread more
Sources had previously told Reuters Megvii Technology's planned listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.Technologyread more
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companiesTechnologyread more
According to new court filings, Musk was focused on what Thai officials were saying about him while they were trying to rescue a trapped soccer team and its coach.Technologyread more
Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, is expected to file its IPO prospectus by the end of the month, the Wall Street Journal reported. The prospectus will reportedly...Marketsread more
In Tuesday's "Mad Money" episode, Jim Cramer derides the Trump administration's ban on Chinese companies, interviews Domino's CEO Ritch Allison after earnings and sees what's...Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The Trump administration put visa restrictions on Chinese officials Tuesday amid ongoing abuses of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.Politicsread more
Activision Blizzard suspended a professional player from an esports tournament and stripped him of his earnings after he made a statement over the weekend in support of protests in Hong Kong.
In a post-match interview on the Taiwanese stream of Blizzard Entertainment game Hearthstone, Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."
On Saturday, a ban on face masks went into effect after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invoked emergency powers. The global financial center has been slammed with four months of protests, which periodically degenerated into violence. The destruction of property and infrastructure has taken a toll on the embattled city and its trade-reliant economy, which has already taken a hit from the ongoing U.S.-China tariff fight.
In a statement to esports blog Inven Global, Chung said that the incident "was just another form of participation of the protest that I wish to grab more attention."
"I know what my action on stream means. It could cause me lot of trouble, even my personal safety in real life. But I think it's my duty to say something about the issue," Chung said in a statement to Inven Global.
Chung's comments during the stream sparked swift action from Blizzard, a subsidiary of California-based Activision Blizzard.
"Effective immediately, Blitzchung is removed from Grandmasters and will receive no prizing for Grandmasters Season 2. Additionally, Blitzchung is ineligible to participate in Hearthstone esports for 12 months beginning from Oct. 5th, 2019 and extending to Oct. 5th, 2020. We will also immediately cease working with both casters," Blizzard said in a Tuesday statement.
The game publisher said Chung violated its competition rules, emphasizing that it was "individual behavior which does not represent Blizzard or Hearthstone Esports." As a result, Blizzard said it took down video replay of the match, during which Chung shouted the protest slogan.
"While we stand by one's right to express individual thoughts and opinions, players and other participants that elect to participate in our esports competitions must abide by the official competition rules," the firm said.
Activision Blizzard shares dropped 2.31% in Tuesday's session amid a wider market selloff.
Blizzard said Chung violated the following rule:
Engaging in any act that, in Blizzard's sole discretion, brings you into public disrepute, offends a portion or group of the public, or otherwise damages Blizzard image will result in removal from Grandmasters and reduction of the player's prize total to $0 USD, in addition to other remedies which may be provided for under the Handbook and Blizzard's Website Terms.
U.S. politicians weighed in on the issue, with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., saying in a Tuesday tweet: "Recognize what's happening here. People who don't live in #China must either self censor or face dismissal & suspensions."
Chung's suspension comes after a similar incident rocked the NBA, highlighting the challenges foreign companies face while operating within the world's second largest economy. As businesses look for opportunity in China, they often can't risk upsetting the country's autocratic government.
Chinese state media and tech juggernaut Tencent have announced suspensions of NBA preseason games in China following a since-deleted tweet by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey where he showed support for the anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Morey quickly drew strong criticism in the world's second largest economy. The NBA is China's most popular sports league.
— Reuters and CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.