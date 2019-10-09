Michael Bloomberg's $500 million plan to halt the growth of gas is 'irresponsible,' BP boss says

Outgoing BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley believes Michael Bloomberg's $500 million plan to halt the building of gas-fired power plants in the U.S. is "irresponsible."

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Oil & Money conference in London Wednesday, Dudley said: "Every scenario I look at, we cannot carpet the world with renewables fast enough."

In June, Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, said that he would donate $500 million to a co-ordinated campaign called "Beyond Carbon."

The campaign, according to its website, is designed to get the U.S. "on the path to a 100% clean energy economy." In doing so, it plans to prevent the growth of natural gas and close every coal-fired power plant in the U.S.

In a separate speech to those in attendance at the Oil & Money conference, Dudley said that while Bloomberg's efforts "may be well intentioned," they were also "misguided."

"They rest on a false equivalence between gas and coal. And an assumption that an all-electric economy will emerge just as soon as we close the alternatives," Dudley said.

When asked by CNBC why he referenced Bloomberg in his speech, Dudley replied: "Because I think it is irresponsible."

"I think it means well (but) it is not going to work in so many countries."

A spokesperson for Michael Bloomberg was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday afternoon.