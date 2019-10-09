Former UK spymaster plays down national security fears over Huawei

China has not tried to use Huawei network equipment for spying in Britain, a former head of the country's foreign intelligence service said Wednesday.

John Sawers, who served as the chief of MI6 from 2009 to 2014, played down national security concerns over the Chinese tech giant, telling an audience in London that Beijing has not "sought to exploit, or been able to exploit, Huawei equipment in our telecoms national infrastructure" for espionage.

Intelligence officials in the U.S. have expressed concerns that the company could set up "backdoors" to help the Chinese government spy on Americans. For its part, Huawei has denied it would ever hand over data to Beijing.

MI6's current chief, Alex Younger, last year flagged concerns about companies like Huawei, specifically targeting "Chinese ownership of these technologies" as a primary risk. Under Chinese law, companies are obliged to hand over data to assist state intelligence.

The Chinese firm has faced intense scrutiny in the U.S., which has added it to a trade blacklist and is looking to extradite its CFO, Meng Wanzhou, from Canada on bank and wire fraud charges. The company's CEO — and Meng's father — Ren Zhengfei recently said he is considering offering an exclusive 5G license to a U.S. carrier.

Washington upped the pressure on China's tech industry earlier this week. It placed another 28 entities on the trade blacklist, alleging they have been implicated in human rights violations related to minority Muslims in northwest China.

Sawers said that Huawei had become a "point of leverage" in the trade battle between the U.S. and China, and that the President Donald Trump administration would likely make concessions on its tough stance on the firm.