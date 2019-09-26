Huawei CEO is considering giving out an exclusive 5G license to a US firm

Chinese tech giant Huawei is willing to exclusively license its 5G technology to a U.S. company to create a level playing field for competitors, CEO Ren Zhengfei said on Thursday.

5G is the next generation of high-speed mobile technology that aims to provide faster data speeds and more bandwidth to carry growing levels of web traffic. For its part, Huawei is seen as one of the leading names in the development of 5G infrastructure.

It's an exclusive license that would help the American firm achieve economies of scale to support its business, Ren told CNBC's Christine Tan at a panel discussion at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

He explained that it should be a U.S. company because firms in Europe, Japan, and South Korea already have the relevant technologies needed to develop 5G.

"But the U.S. currently does not have something like this," Ren said, according to a translation verified by CNBC. "I think that we should give (an) exclusive license with one U.S. company. After getting a license, they will be able to take our technology to compete with markets around the world."

The license would include Huawei's proprietary 5G tech including source code, hardware, software, verification, production, and manufacturing know-how, according to the business leader. "All of these are included in the package, and if they need it, we can also license the design of the chipsets."

Huawei has a large portfolio of patents critical to 5G technology. If it licenses its 5G technology, it could open new revenue streams for the company.

Ren explained that he thinks the race to develop 5G should start from a level playing field. "We want to give everyone the same starting point," he said but added that he was confident his company could then take the lead as developments continue.

Earlier this month, Huawei showed off a new 5G processor for its mobile devices as part of its efforts to ramp up its chip technology business.