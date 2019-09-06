Huawei unveils new chip for flagship phone it hopes will compete with Apple

Huawei unveiled a new 5G processor for its mobile devices Friday, taking aim at competitors like Qualcomm and showing it will continue to bolster its chip technology amid political headwinds.

The Chinese tech giant showed off the new Kirin 990 5G chip at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin. Huawei said the processor will power its upcoming flagship smartphone called the Mate 30, which will be released later this month in a bid to rival Apple's expected new iPhones.

Huawei's announcement highlights the company's ambitions to take control of its supply chain amid political pressure from the U.S. Earlier this year, Huawei was put on a U.S. entity list that limits its ability to buy and license technology from American companies. The Chinese firm currently relies on American businesses for components in its devices like laptops and smartphones.