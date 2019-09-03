Huawei touts more than 50 contracts for 5G as US pressure continues to mount

Huawei has scored more than 50 commercial 5G contracts globally as the Chinese technology giant continues to strike deals with carriers worldwide despite being blocked from some major markets, and amid continued pressure from the U.S.

5G refers to next-generation mobile networks that promise super-fast data speeds and the ability to support technologies like driverless cars.

The latest announcement from Huawei puts it ahead of its closest competitors Nokia and Ericsson, according to the companies' latest publicly released contract numbers. The two companies did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for the latest numbers, but in July, Nokia said it had 45 commercial 5G deals, while Ericsson's latest published number was 24.

Huawei is keen to show that it can still score deals with major mobile carriers — despite being effectively blocked from the rollout of 5G in big markets like Japan and Australia. In the meantime, President Donald Trump's administration has reportedly been pushing allies to keep Huawei out of their 5G rollout plans.

On Monday, the U.S. and Poland signed an agreement to create stricter guidelines for companies wishing to be part of the latter's 5G plans.

The two sides agreed to look into whether a supplier is subject to control by a foreign government. Huawei was not explicitly named.