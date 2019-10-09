Skip Navigation
Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

Retailread more

Stocks rise for first time in 3 days as traders hope for US-China...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insiderread more

Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Marketsread more

Trump rips NBA for 'pandering to China,' but says league has to...

"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Politicsread more

Roku surges, Netflix slides as analyst predicts Roku will triple...

Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...

Technologyread more

FDA chief inspects major mail facilities for illicit vaping and...

The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.

Health and Scienceread more

China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks

China has lowered its expectations for a trade deal after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies, Reuters reported.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Hopes around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks were on the rise, jolting stocks higher.

Marketsread more

Target taps Michael Fiddelke as CFO. Chief merchant heads to Bed...

The company also announced the resignation of chief merchanding officer Mark Tritton, who will be joining Bed Bath & Beyond as CEO.

Retailread more

Cambridge Analytica insider: US following China when it comes to...

"Just because it's not the state doesn't mean that there isn't harmful impacts that could come if you have one or two large companies monitoring or tracking everything you...

Technologyread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Thursday

All eyes will be on the high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks, but expectations are low on Wall Street.

Marketsread more
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Fred Imbert@foimbert

Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps 181 points

The Dow climbed 181.97 points, or 0.70% to close at 26,346.01. The S&P 500 gained 0.91% to end the day at 2,919.40. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.02% to 7,903.74. Stocks got a jolt from a report that stoked hopes for the U.S.-China trade talks.

Trade hopes rise heading into US-China talks

Bloomberg News reported that China is ready to accept a partial trade deal, lifting investor sentiment ahead of talks that are set to begin Thursday. The only condition, according to the report which cites an official, is President Donald Trump holding off on additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese products. The report added, however, negotiators are not optimistic about reaching a broad deal that would end the trade conflict. Market expectations for a broad deal were low entering the week, but investors are looking for signs the two sides are making progress to eventually end the trade war. If negotiators fail to ease the uncertainty around global trade, stocks could add to their losses for the month.

Apple gains offsets JNJ losses

Apple shares rose more than 1% after an analyst at Canaccord Genuity hiked his price target on the tech giant to $260 per share from $240, citing strength in iPhone 11 sales. Johnson and Johnson, another Dow member, fell nearly 2%, however. The stock was hit after a Philadelphia jury ruled one of the company's subsidiaries must pay $8 billion in a case linking Risperdal to male breast growth.

What happens next?

The U.S.-China trade talks will be front and center for investors on Thursday. Investors will also look at the latest reading on the consumer price index, which is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Read more here.

