Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow climbed 181.97 points, or 0.70% to close at 26,346.01. The S&P 500 gained 0.91% to end the day at 2,919.40. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.02% to 7,903.74. Stocks got a jolt from a report that stoked hopes for the U.S.-China trade talks.

Bloomberg News reported that China is ready to accept a partial trade deal, lifting investor sentiment ahead of talks that are set to begin Thursday. The only condition, according to the report which cites an official, is President Donald Trump holding off on additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese products. The report added, however, negotiators are not optimistic about reaching a broad deal that would end the trade conflict. Market expectations for a broad deal were low entering the week, but investors are looking for signs the two sides are making progress to eventually end the trade war. If negotiators fail to ease the uncertainty around global trade, stocks could add to their losses for the month.