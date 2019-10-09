Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Thursday including trade talks, inflation

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

The make-or-break U.S.-China trade talks are set to resume on Thursday. Somewhat positive headlines on Wednesday sparked a rally in stocks, but nerves are still running high as the two sides could put more pressure on the markets and an already fragile economy.

Reports said China is open to a small deal as long as President Donald Trump doesn't impose more tariffs. In the meantime, officials in China are offering to increase annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

Nonetheless, expectations are low on Wall Street with many predicting a tariff postponement to be the best outcome. Strategist said an increasing lack of trust is making it more difficult to reach any agreement. Many expect to see a slimmed down trade deal before year end with issues like intellectual property theft and technology transfers left unresolved.

Earlier this week, tensions between the two economic superpowers reached a fever pitch. The U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese entities over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, while putting visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved. China responded "stay tuned" for retaliation against the blacklist.