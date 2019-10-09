Low expectations for trade talks: 'If you're looking for good news, they didn't cancel the trip'

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria | Reuters

China and the U.S. resume trade talks Thursday in a prickly atmosphere, and strategists say the best outcome could be a postponement of the next round of tariffs but not much else. Strategists say it's also more likely now that the Trump administration will agree to a trimmed-down trade deal that could lift some tariffs before year end, but pushing off some of the thornier issues, like intellectual property and technology transfers, for future talks. The negotiations are the first high level talks in two months and come as other issues have been bubbling up in the increasingly tense relations between the U.S. and China. China is retaliating against the National Basketball Association by cutting back on its preseason tour and cancelling broadcasts in China, after a Houston Rockets executive tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters. The U.S. this week also blacklisted 28 Chinese companies, due to alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in China's far-western region of Xinjiang. The list includes some of China's next generation companies involved in artificial intelligence and machine thinking. The U.S. had previously blacklisted Chinese telecom company Huawei for claims of cyber espionage. "If you're looking for good news, they didn't cancel the trip," said Tom Block, Fundstrat Washington policy strategist.

Partial deal?

Chinese negotiators are reportedly open to negotiating a partial trade deal with the U.S., but it is unlikely to be reached this week, according to Bloomberg News, which was quoting an unnamed official with direct knowledge of the talks. According to the Financial Times, Chinese officials are offering to buy more U.S. agricultural goods, in a show of good will, raising soybean purchases to 30 million tons, from 20 million. "I think the probability of a deal in the next week is low, but I think some time in November, early December we do get a smaller deal that extends buying power for Huawei and some concessions from China in terms of purchasing soy beans and pork, some very small things," said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Merrill Lynch head of global economics. Strategists say the impeachment proceedings against the president may make Chinese negotiators believe President Donald Trump needs a victory at home, but they say the election could be an even bigger catalyst for both the White House and China. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a surging Democratic candidate who now leads in some polls, is an unknown and she may be even tougher on China on human rights and other issues than Trump. But there is also a view that China may want to wait out the election to see who will be seated across the negotiating table. As for Trump, it is widely expected he will seek a deal before the election. "The president's approval rating is highly correlated to the probability of a China deal coming," said Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas. Clifton said a deal may be reached soon that will not be as comprehensive as the White House has been looking for. The slimmed down deal would likely be presented as a first step. "What's changed is the tariffs that were ratcheted up in May have started to really inflict pain on both sides," said Clifton.

Tariff delay?

The strategist said it's likely the tariffs scheduled for Oct. 15 would be delayed. If not stopped, the tariffs on industrial goods would rise to 30% from 25%. "That means the supply chain will accelerate out [of China] faster," said Clifton. "That's what they've come here for...to get that delayed." There are also tariffs that have been put on hold until December. Those are the first tariffs that would directly hit consumer goods and were announced by Trump as negotiators last met. Trump has said he does not want a partial deal with China, but Clifton said there's the possibility that a sweetener could be thrown into a trimmed-down deal that would make it more appealing. "What you've seen is Larry Kudlow discussing in the last couple of days is if they agree to open up foreign ownership so U.S. companies don't have to be 51% owned by a Chinese company. That would go a long way towards protection of intellectual property rights," he said. Kudlow, White House economic adviser, is not part of the talks that are set to take place in Washington between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday and Friday.

Distrust