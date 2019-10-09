Here's the Number 1 reason why seniors work well into retirement

Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

If you're still working well into your 60s, odds are you're doing so to bolster your finances. More than 6 out of 10 people polled by Provision Living said that they're working into retirement purely for financial reasons. The company, a provider of senior living communities, surveyed 1,032 people in August. The participants were between the ages of 65 and 85, and they still worked either part-time or full-time. "I can't afford retirement" was the top financial driver behind why these individuals continued working, followed by "I'm supporting family."

"I'm paying off debt" rounded out the top three financial motivations that kept older people in the workplace. "When you have less than ideal retirement savings and you're aging, that comes with additional medical costs and unforeseen expenses," said Tricia Harte, a spokesperson for Provision Living. "One reason why they're working past that age could be to keep those workplace benefits and keep overall costs down," she said.

Savings shortfall

Working seniors had an average of $133,108 saved for retirement, Provision Living found. Meanwhile, a rule-of-thumb is to have at least 8 times your starting salary saved by age 60, according to Fidelity Investments. A 65-year-old couple retiring in 2019 can expect to spend $285,000 on health-care costs in retirement alone, Fidelity found.

Separately, about 30% of employees who plan to work beyond age 65 cited the need for health benefits as a reason why they'll remain in the workplace, according to a survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Remaining in the workplace can help defray the cost of health insurance, life insurance coverage and disability insurance, as employers tend to cover a portion of the expense. Further, the underwriting for group insurance plans may be less stringent compared to the process for individual coverage.

Inching toward retirement

