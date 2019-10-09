JP Morgan cuts Disney earnings estimates and warns other analysts may too

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning on a report that said China is open to agreeing to a partial trade deal with the U.S.US Marketsread more
American Airlines doesn't expect the Boeing 737 Max to return to service until Jan. 16, 2020, as the grounding of Boeing's bestseller drags on.
An unexpected decline in mortgage interest rates had homeowners calling their lenders last week, looking to save money on their monthly payments.
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...
The Republican senator said Beijing often uses "economic coercion" in situations like the NBA fallout to get foreign parties to do business by its playbook.
J.P. Morgan said the launch of streaming platform Disney+ and the aquistition of the Fox entertainment assets is causing near-term financial uncertainty.
The airline's latest woes have added to chatter among industry insiders about whether Parker, who is also chairman, will be able to ride out the storm.
Chinese stocks are getting burned as trade fears grip Wall Street once again. Matt Maley of Miller Tabak sees two names facing a critical juncture.
The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.
With massive spending on the new streaming platform and the costly integration of Fox, Disney is putting its stock at a vulnerable place in the near-term, according to J.P. Morgan.
The firm slashed its fourth-quarter earnings estimates to 95 cents from $1.05 per share and its full year 2020 earnings estimates to $5.50 from $6.30 per share.