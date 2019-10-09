Saudi Aramco says full oil production capacity will return by end of November

The Trump administration blacklisted 28 Chinese companies and restricted visas for officials amid alleged abuses in China's Xinjiang region.World Politicsread more
China's Ministry of Commerce said it "strongly urges" the U.S. to stay clear of the country's domestic issues.
The White House said Tuesday that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, claiming that the proceedings amount to...
Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty over the high-level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China due to commence later this week.
Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai wore a gas mask and goggles and appeared to shout a slogan often associated with Hong Kong protesters: "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time."
The rapid growth of the Chinese tourist took a bit of a breather during the latest week-long National Day holiday, government data indicate.
Chinese state media slammed NBA head Adam Silver's remarks in apparent support of a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting anti-government protests in...
Power provider PG&E Corp's unit said on Tuesday it would cut off power for nearly 800,000 customers across northern and central California to reduce wildfire risk.
Sources had previously told Reuters Megvii Technology's planned listing was scheduled for Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and might raise as much as $1 billion.
Trump's latest blacklist hits several important Chinese companies
According to new court filings, Musk was focused on what Thai officials were saying about him while they were trying to rescue a trapped soccer team and its coach.
Saudi Arabia's full oil production capacity will be recovered by the end of November, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at the Oil & Money Conference in London on Wednesday. This according to Reuters.
Aramco's maximum production capacity is 12 million barrels per day (bpd), though the OPEC kingpin has been pumping significantly below that level as part of a coordinated agreement OPEC and non-OPEC producers to lower output and keep a floor under falling oil prices.
The CEO of the world's largest oil company expressed his concern over an "absence of international resolve" against the perpetrators of September 14 drone and missile attacks on Aramco facilities that forced the company to shut down half of its production and sent crude prices up nearly 20%.
"An absence of international resolve to take concrete action may embolden the attackers and indeed put the world's energy security at greater risk," Nasser said.
Brent crude futures slipped on the news, trading at $58.07 a barrel on Wednesday morning at 9:20 a.m. London time, down about 0.3% from the previous day. The international oil benchmark's price is now lower than it was the day before the Aramco attacks, which Riyadh and Washington have blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.
