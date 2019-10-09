Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, PG&E, Sprint and more

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow futures drop 300 points after trade talks reportedly make no...

Futures plunged after the South China Morning Post reported that the U.S. and China made no progress in deputy level trade talks this week.

Marketsread more

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

Retailread more

Stocks rise for first time in 3 days as traders hope for US-China...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insiderread more

Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Marketsread more

Trump rips NBA for 'pandering to China' but says league has to...

"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Politicsread more

Roku surges, Netflix slides as analyst predicts Roku will triple...

Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...

Technologyread more

FDA chief inspects major mail facilities for illicit vaping and...

The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.

Health and Scienceread more

China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks

China has lowered its expectations for a trade deal after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies, Reuters reported.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Hopes around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks were on the rise, jolting stocks higher.

Marketsread more

Target taps Michael Fiddelke as CFO. Chief merchant heads to Bed...

The company also announced the resignation of chief merchanding officer Mark Tritton, who will be joining Bed Bath & Beyond as CEO.

Retailread more

Cambridge Analytica insider: US following China when it comes to...

"Just because it's not the state doesn't mean that there isn't harmful impacts that could come if you have one or two large companies monitoring or tracking everything you...

Technologyread more
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, PG&E, Sprint and more

Ganesh Setty
Shoppers exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged as much as 22% during extended trade after the company announced that Mark Tritton will take the helm as president and CEO of the company on Nov. 4, succeeding interim CEO Mary A. Winston. Tritton was most recently executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. His immediate focus will be on "accelerating the [c]ompany's ongoing business transformation," the home goods retailer said in a press release.

Separately, Target announced that Senior Vice President of Operations Michael Fiddelke will become executive vice president and CFO on Nov. 1. The retailer's shares dropped 1%, after the company's stock hit a YTD high earlier Wednesday.

PG&E shares plunged more than 25% after a California judge granted a motion from a group of claimants and senior note-holders led by Elliott Management, which would open the way to a rival restructuring plan. The claimants and creditors must file their plan by Oct. 17, the judge ordered.

Shares of Sprint popped nearly 3% after the bell following Mississippi's Attorney General Jim Hood's settlement with T-Mobile to drop his state's legal challenge against the merger between the two carriers in exchange for new T-Mobile 5G networks, among other commitments. Within six years, New T-Mobile must cover at least 92% of Mississippi's general population and 88% of its rural population with 5G service, according to the terms of the agreement. So far, more than a dozen other state attorneys general have signed onto the multi-state lawsuit opposing the merger, Reuters reported.

Micron shares sunk 2% following a report from the South China Morning Post that the U.S. and China made no progress in deputy-level trade negotiations this week. Higher-level talks are expected to last for only Thursday, the report added, instead of the Thursday-Friday timeframe that was originally planned.