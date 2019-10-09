Target taps Michael Fiddelke as CFO as its chief merchant heads to Bed Bath & Beyond

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

Retailread more

Stocks rise for first time in 3 days as traders hope for US-China...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a report stoked optimism around the upcoming trade talks between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insiderread more

Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Marketsread more

Trump rips NBA for 'pandering to China,' but says league has to...

"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Politicsread more

Roku surges, Netflix slides as analyst predicts Roku will triple...

Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...

Technologyread more

FDA chief inspects major mail facilities for illicit vaping and...

The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.

Health and Scienceread more

China reportedly lowers expectations for progress on trade talks

China has lowered its expectations for a trade deal after the White House blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech companies, Reuters reported.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Hopes around the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks were on the rise, jolting stocks higher.

Marketsread more

Target taps Michael Fiddelke as CFO. Chief merchant heads to Bed...

The company also announced the resignation of chief merchanding officer Mark Tritton, who will be joining Bed Bath & Beyond as CEO.

Retailread more

Cambridge Analytica insider: US following China when it comes to...

"Just because it's not the state doesn't mean that there isn't harmful impacts that could come if you have one or two large companies monitoring or tracking everything you...

Technologyread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Thursday

All eyes will be on the high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks, but expectations are low on Wall Street.

Marketsread more
Retail

Target taps Michael Fiddelke as CFO as its chief merchant heads to Bed Bath & Beyond

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Jasmine Wu@jasminecwu
Key Points
  • Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith will be replaced by Michael Fiddelke.
  • Chief Merchandising Officer Mark Tritton is also leaving to lead Bed Bath & Beyond. 
  • Fiddelke has been at Target for more than 15 years, and most recently held the role of senior vice president of operations. 
A shopper is seen in a Target store in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Target announced Wednesday it named Michael Fiddelke as its next executive vice president and chief financial officer.

It also said Chief Merchandising Officer Mark Tritton will resign to take the CEO post at Bed Bath & Beyond. He will start his new role on Nov. 4.

Fiddelke replaces Cathy Smith, who had announced her intention to step down earlier this year. He moves into this role at a crucial time for Target, ahead of the upcoming holiday season. He has been at Target for more than 15 years, and most recently held the role of senior vice president of operations.

"After concluding an extensive global search, it's clear that Michael is the right leader for this role," said CEO Brian Cornell. "With his engineering training and his deep financial experience, Michael is extremely talented at diagnosing and solving complex organizational challenges and driving business results."

Fiddelke's roles at Target have spanned across finance, merchandising, human resources, and operations. In his SVP role, he led initiatives involving merchandising, supply chain, stores, and guest experience. Before joining Target, he worked at Deloitte Consulting.

In the interim, Tritton's duties will be assumed by general merchandising managers Christina Hennington and Jill Sando.

Hennington has been at Target since 2003, and had been in charge of essentials, beauty, hardlines and services in her general merchandising role. In her interim position, she will be responsible for merchandising planning and capabilities teams.

Sando joined in 1997, and managed apparel, accessories, and home in her previous role. She will assume Tritton's responsibilities for owned brand sourcing, design and brand management.

Tritton, who was Target's merchandising officer, had led many of its recent store revamps, such as introducing private- label products. He also helped Target secure collaborations with big-name brands such as Vineyard Vines and Hunter Boots.

"Mark brought a tremendous amount of energy to his role as our chief merchant," said Cornell. "His focus on developing the next generation of leadership, establishing a comprehensive merchandising strategy and re-energizing our owned brand portfolio are among his most meaningful contributions."

Shares of Target fell less than a percent in extended trading Wednesday, and are up more than 65% this year. The stock hit an all-time intraday high of $111.25 on Wednesday, bringing Target's market cap to more than $56.3 billion.