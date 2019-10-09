Trump rips NBA players, officials for 'pandering to China,' but says league has to work out dispute on its own

President Donald Trump criticized the NBA for what he called "pandering" to China on Wednesday even as he declined to take a stance on the sports league's dispute with Beijing.

"They have to work out their own situation. The NBA's — they know what they're doing," Trump told reporters in his first public comments about the issue when asked about it by CNBC. "I watched the way that [Golden State Warriors coach Steve] Kerr and [San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg] Popovich and some of the others were pandering to China, and yet to our own country, it's like they don't respect it."

The NBA has tried to contain the economic damage in its massive China market this week after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. As organizations and businesses in China cut off their relationships with the NBA, critics on Capitol Hill and elsewhere have said the league put cash over human rights by not initially defending Morey's comments strongly enough.

A spokesman for the NBA did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the president's remarks. CNBC could not immediately reach the Warriors and Spurs for comment.

Trump specifically accused Kerr and Popovich of hypocrisy in their reactions to the dispute with China because they have often criticized the president's domestic policies. He claimed Kerr "was like a scared little boy" when he responded to a question about China on Monday.