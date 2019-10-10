Frustration grows among EU finance ministers over Brexit deadlock

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow futures drop in wild trading after report that trade talks...

The White House told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that the SCMP report was inaccurate.

Marketsread more

US reportedly plans to grant licenses for firms to sell goods to...

The New York Times reported President Trump gave the green light for licenses to American firms to sell goods to Huawei. The Chinese firm is sat on a U.S. blacklist and these...

Technologyread more

Major Asia markets reverse course to trade higher ahead of...

Investors watch for developments on U.S.-China trade fronts ahead of high-level negotiations set to happen on Thursday stateside.

Asia Marketsread more

Apple removes police-tracking app used in Hong Kong protests from...

The tech giant said the app violated its rules because it was used to ambush police and by criminals who used it to victimize residents in areas with no law enforcement.

Technologyread more

Amazon's top spokesperson Jay Carney slams Trump administration

Amazon's SVP of global affairs Jay Carney, who was Obama's press secretary, criticized the Trump administration during at a tech conference on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec Mark Tritton as...

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond spiked more than 21% on Wednesday after the company announced it poached Target's chief merchant as CEO.

Retailread more

US-China trade talks are about to start — a cut-down deal could...

The talks between the U.S. and China are now characterized by an increasing lack of trust, making it more difficult to reach agreement.

Market Insiderread more

Beijing plans to restrict visas for US visitors with 'anti-China'...

The Chinese rules would mandate the drafting of a list of U.S. military and CIA-linked institutions and rights groups, and the addition of their employees to a visa blacklist,...

China Politicsread more

Market may be expecting more rate cuts than the Fed will deliver

The Fed's meeting minutes also showed that the trade war dragging down the economy was an overriding concern.

Marketsread more

Trump rips NBA coaches Kerr and Popovich over China response

"They have to work out their own situation," Trump said of the dispute between the NBA and China set off by an official's pro-Hong Kong tweet.

Politicsread more

Roku surges, Netflix slides as analyst predicts Roku will triple...

Roku stands to triple its user base in the next three years by expanding into international markets, while benefiting from "powerful growth" in connected TV devices and...

Technologyread more

FDA chief inspects major mail facilities for illicit vaping and...

The inspection comes as federal authorities combat two public health crises: one from vaping and the other due to opioids.

Health and Scienceread more
Brexit

Frustration grows among EU finance ministers over Brexit deadlock

Willem Marx@willemmarx
Key Points
  • Olaf Scholz said that the current U.K. leader Boris Johnson's recent proposals to break the Brexit deadlock would not be acceptable if they have "an effect on the single market, on the customs union," or if the Good Friday agreement that resolved decades of violence in Northern Ireland might be "endangered."
  • The deadline for Britain's exit has twice been extended, after lawmakers in Westminster failed to approve the deal that Theresa May's government had eventually finalized in December last year, after 18 months of talks with the European Commission.

Germany's finance minister has said the EU and U.K. have a "common responsibility" to negotiate a settlement to govern Britain's departure from Europe, but insisted any solution to end the Brexit impasse in the coming days must meet the EU's long-standing list of criteria.

Olaf Scholz said that the current U.K. leader Boris Johnson's recent proposals to break the Brexit deadlock would not be acceptable if they have "an effect on the single market, on the customs union," or if the Good Friday agreement that resolved decades of violence in Northern Ireland might be "endangered." Instead, he said he hoped for a deal that would "follow the lines" of an earlier agreement finalized under former British prime minister Theresa May.

The German finance chief spoke to CNBC as he arrived in Luxembourg to meet his European counterparts, with less than a month until the current Brexit deadline of October 31st, and the possibility of a disorderly departure still a looming threat to several EU nations that have close trading relationships with the U.K.

Earlier this week, a U.K. official in Johnson's office had leaked to select U.K. media outlets the details of a phone call with Scholz's boss, Chancellor Angela Merkel, which indicated that the German leader was deeply dissatisfied with Johnson's desire to keep Northern Ireland out of the European orbit in future. The pound had fallen precipitously Tuesday after alleged details of that phone called were published.

Johnson will meet with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, in Dublin Thursday. The British and Irish prime ministers remain wide apart on the potential for technological solutions that the U.K. side says will obviate the need for physical customs checks and border infrastructure on the dividing line between the Irish republic and the separate nation of Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom.

Deal or no-deal?

This week, Ireland's finance minister Paschal Donohoe released an annual budget he told the Irish parliament was "without precedent." It included 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) in extra spending to firewall the economy against a no-deal Brexit. Irish officials said that amount would likely be augmented by further emergency funds from the EU. The budget, Donohoe told lawmakers, was "developed in the shadow of Brexit," and Britain's exit from the EU without a deal was now Ireland's "central assumption."

But Spain's acting Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, who had acknowledged just days ago that Spanish government growth forecasts could be revised to account for a disorderly Brexit, told CNBC that such an outcome was not yet her baseline assumption. "I think that we still have some time to go," she said. "We must make every effort to try to avoid that worst case scenario."

VIDEO3:2403:24
UK's Johnson isn't interested in making a Brexit deal for now: Economist
Squawk Box Asia

The deadline for Britain's exit has twice been extended, after lawmakers in Westminster failed to approve the deal that Theresa May's government had eventually finalized in December last year, after 18 months of talks with the European Commission.

Germany's Scholz reiterated a common European frustration over this in his comments to CNBC, insisting that the EU had already done "the necessary things" to organize an agreement.

But several European finance ministers said the delay - though frustrating, and for some, expensive - had ultimately proven to be helpful in terms of business and government preparedness.

"Let's face it, our government, and I would say most governments, probably most companies, most corporates, by now are as prepared as they would have been even for a no-deal Brexit," Cyprus finance head Harris Georgiades told CNBC. "And this very fact that it's been the baseline scenario now, probably makes Brexit less of a risk than it was a year or two ago."