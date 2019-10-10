Hong Kong protests have 'given a bounce to Tsai Ing-wen' in Taiwan, says professor

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen waves while registering as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 2020 presidential candidate at the party's headquarter in Taipei on March 21, 2019.

Ahead of Taiwan's presidential elections in January, President Tsai Ing-wen has seen a huge bump in voter support since the Hong Kong protests started more than four months ago.

"The Hong Kong protests have had a tremendous impact on Taiwan politics and the upcoming election," and "really given a bounce to Tsai Ing-wen" said Elizabeth Freund Larus, professor of political science and international affairs at the University of Mary Washington.

Her comments come as self-governed Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, celebrates its national day on the anniversary of an agreement reached with the mainland's Communist Party of China. That deal stated that the CPC would recognize Taiwan's founding Kuomintang ruling party government as legitimate.