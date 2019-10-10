Our 'food journey' is linked to improving our environmental impact, says CEO of Spam maker Hormel

Hormel Foods CEO Jim Snee told CNBC on Thursday that the company's "food journey" is harnessed to its commitment to corporate and social responsibility.

In a sitdown with Jim Cramer at the New York Stock Exchange, Snee said Hormel focuses on three pillars: employees and partners, sustainability goals and giving back to local communities, and products that better the lives of consumers.

The "Mad Money" host was inquiring about the company's "Impact Per Shares," which Cramer uses to discover what enterprises are doing to improve their impact, particularly on the environment.

"It could be for a health benefit, it could be for a craving, right, a lot of different reasons," Snee said in the interview, "but as you think about our portfolio, it's broad, it's deep, and it's improving the lives of consumers. So those three pillars on our food journey [is] where we're making a difference."

Hormel, a global branded food company whose portfolio includes Spam and Mary Kitchen hash, among dozens of others, has a number of eco-friendly initiatives in place to achieve by 2020, according to its website. Those goals include reducing nonrenewable and water usage as well as solid waste and greenhouse gas output by 10%. The company also committed to cutting 25 million pounds of product packaging.