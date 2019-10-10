It's been a crazy 12 hours for US-China trade news — here's what we know

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 30, 2019.

Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks sent stock futures for a wild ride.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped more than 300 points overnight at one point. By Thursday morning, however, Dow futures were only down about 50 points.

"The ongoing back-and-forth continues to offer opportunities to fade over-reactions in the market," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates at BMO Capital Markets. "At some point, however, there will be some semblance of outcomes across these dimensions, though we fear the finales may underwhelm as they are wont to do."

The sharp moves came as Wall Street braced for the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks, which were set to begin Thursday. What set off the volatile swings was a report saying the much-anticipated negotiations might end earlier than expected.