Trump to meet with Chinese vice premier at White House: 'Big day of negotiations with China'

Stocks rose to their session highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday.Marketsread more
China's top negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday the country carries "great sincerity" for the high-level trade talks this week.Marketsread more
Investors' heads have been left spinning over the past 12 hours after a slew of conflicting headlines related to the U.S.-China trade talks.Marketsread more
Apple, Activision and the NBA angered China this week over episodes related to Hong Kong's anti-government protests. They all took a different tact in dealing with China on...China Politicsread more
The Social Security Administration has announced how much benefit checks will increase next year. Here's what retirees can expect in 2020, and how that compares to previous...Personal Financeread more
For a grocery store chain, capturing online shoppers and catching up to Amazon-owned Whole Foods is a tricky business. Investing in centralized fulfillment centers could be a...Retailread more
U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in September and underlying inflation retreated.Economyread more
Fidelity Investments has joined its major competitors in offering zero-commission online trades as the brokerage industry continues its low-fee makeover.Marketsread more
"They didn't help us with Normandy," Trump tells reporters about the Kurds coming under Turkish attack in Syria.Politicsread more
The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the producer group to impose a deeper round of supply cuts at its December meeting.Oil and Gasread more
Strong travel demand, particularly from high-paying passengers, boosts Delta's earnings, but costs rose as the airline ramped up flying.Airlinesread more
President Donald Trump said he's meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.
"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House," Trump said in a tweet on Thursday.
The U.S. and China have begun their principal-level negotiations in Washington on Thursday. Trump's comment about a meeting with Liu contrasted with a report from the South China Morning Post that said the two sides made no progress in deputy-level trade talks this week and Liu will cut his visit short.
Stocks surged after the president's tweet, rebounding from a wild overnight session sparked by the SCMP article as well as multiple other media reports.
Earlier on Thursday, Liu told Chinese state-run media Xinhua that China carries "great sincerity" for the talks this week.
"The Chinese side has come with great sincerity and is willing to make serious exchanges with the U.S. on issues of common concern such as trade balance, market access and investor protection, and promote positive progress in the consultations," Liu said.
Still, tensions between the two economic superpowers reached a fever pitch earlier in the week. The U.S. blacklisted 28 Chinese entities over alleged human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, while putting visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved. China responded "stay tuned" for retaliation against the blacklist.
Bloomberg News reported overnight that the White House is working up a partial deal to suspend next week's tariff increase in exchange for a currency pact. The New York Times also reported that the Trump administration is grant licenses for some U.S. companies to sell nonsensitive supplies to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
The Dow was last up more than 130 points.