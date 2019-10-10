OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast for a third consecutive month

The OPEC logo is seen at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) building in Vienna on June 20, 2018.

OPEC trimmed its forecast for oil demand growth for the third month in a row on Thursday, citing weaker-than-expected data in the Asia Pacific region as well as advanced economies in the Americas.

The move is likely to add to growing pressure on the Middle East-dominated group to impose a deeper round of production cuts at its December meeting.

In a closely-watched monthly report, OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth for the remainder of this year to 0.98 million barrels per day (b/d). That's down 40,000 b/d from its September estimate.

The group, which consists of some of the world's most powerful oil-producing nations, kept its forecast for 2020 in line with last month's projections. It expects world oil demand to grow by 1.08 million b/d next year.

The report comes as the U.S.-China trade war continues to cloud prospects for the global economy and fuel demand.

High-level negotiators from the world's two largest economies will resume trade talks on Thursday, seeking to secure a breakthrough to end their long-running dispute.

However, China, the world's largest importer of oil, has tempered expectations for a trade resolution.

President Donald Trump has said tariffs on Chinese imports will increase on October 15 if no progress is made in this week's bilateral trade negotiations.