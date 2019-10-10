SAP CEO Bill McDermott stepping down after over nine years leading software giant

SAP said on Thursday that Bill McDermott is stepping down as CEO after more than nine years running the German software company.

Board members Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein have been appointed co-CEOs effective immediately, SAP said in a statement. McDermott, 58, will stay on as an adviser until the end of the year.

"For the past decade, McDermott has served as CEO and has overseen a period of dramatic growth for SAP, including expanding its portfolio and initiating a major shift to cloud computing," the statement said. "Under McDermott's leadership, key metrics including market value, revenue, profits, employee engagement and environmental sustainability have all strengthened substantially since 2010."

The company's stock is up 21% this year.

SAP, which develops database software and tools that companies use to manage their spending and day-to-day activities, also pre-announced third-quarter results, and beat expectations in part because of a cloud customer. The company said that a "cloud deal with a major partner" accounted for 17 percentage points of new cloud bookings growth in the quarter. SAP said it will start recognizing revenue from the three-year deal in the fourth quarter. New cloud bookings jumped 38% in the quarter.

McDermott joined SAP in 2002 and became CEO in 2010. He's also on the boards of Ansys, Secureworks and Under Armour. His departure comes almost exactly a month after Oracle announced that one of its two CEOs, Mark Hurd, is taking a leave of absence for health reasons, nine years after joining from Hewlett-Packard. Oracle and SAP have both faced the challenge in recent years of moving from desktop software to the cloud to meet customer demand.

"Historically, SAP's software was not known for being user friendly but instead for its somewhat clunky user interfaces," McDermott wrote in his 2014 memoir, Winners Dream: A Journey from Corner Store to Corner Office. "Going forward, we had to make our software easier for the consumer to use. I loved that this was how technology was evolving."