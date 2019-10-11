Apple stock hits all-time high

Skip Navigation
Dow surges 450 points after Trump says 'good things are...

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Trump says 'good things' happening at China trade talks, 'warmer...

President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.

GM sweetens UAW contract offer with $7.7 billion in direct US...

GM says its latest offer to striking UAW members addresses the union's top concerns, also including preserving health care.

Google expands plans for its massive second headquarters in San...

Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.

Would you give up Google for $17,000 a year? The Fed wants to...

The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.

Appeals court upholds House subpoena for Trump financial records

The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Key diplomat defies Trump, says he will testify in House...

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...

The Great Recession is long over. Many Americans' finances are...

The Great Recession ended a decade ago, but many Americans have not seen their financial situation improve.

The Fed is extending its overnight funding operations through...

Documents from the central bank state the overnight repurchase operations "at least through January" and will be buying T-bills "at least into the second quarter of next...

Jim Cramer: Trump has China 'where he wants them'

CNBC's Jim Cramer gives his first take ahead of the day's market action.

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son mulls more cautious investment plan for...

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...

United scraps Boeing 737 Max flying until January as grounding...

United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.

Tech

Apple stock hits all-time high

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Shares of Apple hit an all-time intraday high on Friday reaching $234.40 per share.
  • The previous high was $233.47.
  • Optimism on U.S. and China trade talks seems to be one reason why it's spiking.
MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 29: Tim Cook, CEO Apple, during the Oktoberfest 2019 at Kaeferschaenke beer tent.
Gisela Schober | German Select | Getty Images

Shares of Apple hit an all-time intraday high on Friday, reaching as high as $234.77 per share, a rise of more than 2% for the day. The last all-time high was $233.47 in October 2018. The company's market cap is approaching $1.04 trillion.

The spike appears to be related to an impending resolution to China trade talks. President Trump said on Friday that there are "warmer feelings than in recent past" ahead of his China trade talk meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Wedbush Securities also upgraded the company on Friday.

If the U.S. and China come to terms on trade, Apple could potentially avoid a tax on Chinese imports, which would either force the company to increase the price of its products or eat the cost itself. But, if talks sour, the U.S. is set to increase tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods 25% to 30%.

VIDEO3:0703:07
Apple one of the best long-term stocks out there: Market pro
