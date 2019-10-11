Apple stock hits all-time high

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.
GM says its latest offer to striking UAW members addresses the union's top concerns, also including preserving health care.
Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.
The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.
The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...
The Great Recession ended a decade ago, but many Americans have not seen their financial situation improve.
Documents from the central bank state the overnight repurchase operations "at least through January" and will be buying T-bills "at least into the second quarter of next...
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...
Shares of Apple hit an all-time intraday high on Friday, reaching as high as $234.77 per share, a rise of more than 2% for the day. The last all-time high was $233.47 in October 2018. The company's market cap is approaching $1.04 trillion.
The spike appears to be related to an impending resolution to China trade talks. President Trump said on Friday that there are "warmer feelings than in recent past" ahead of his China trade talk meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Wedbush Securities also upgraded the company on Friday.
If the U.S. and China come to terms on trade, Apple could potentially avoid a tax on Chinese imports, which would either force the company to increase the price of its products or eat the cost itself. But, if talks sour, the U.S. is set to increase tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods 25% to 30%.