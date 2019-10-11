Brexit talks continue after 'promising signals' that a deal is possible

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his hotel as he prepares to attend the second day of the annual Conservative Party conference at the Manchester Central convention complex in Manchester, north-west England on September 30, 2019.

The U.K. government's minister responsible for Brexit is meeting the European Union's chief negotiator in Brussels to continue last gasp talks this morning.

A discussion between the British and Irish prime ministers Thursday afternoon ended with both sides acknowledging that a settlement over Britain's departure from Europe could still be achievable before the current Oct. 31 deadline.

In a joint statement after their meeting, Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson said they "agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal," just days ahead of a crunch EU Council summit when Johnson will seek to win over his skeptical European counterparts for a Brexit agreement that he will then try to pass through the British parliament.

Varadkar appeared upbeat after his two-hour conversation with Johnson, and said he was "now absolutely convinced" the British leader does want a deal. But he nevertheless suggested that Johnson's preferred timeline might prove to be ambitious, insisting that an agreement might be possible "in the coming weeks," rather than days.

The Irish government says it wants to be positive but realistic about a timeline, and has been at pains to point out that Brexit has brought with it many unexpected surprises in the past. One pithy official in Dublin told CNBC there have been "black swans all over the place, flocks of them."

Meanwhile, the British government has not yet confirmed whether it conceded on some of the outstanding sticking points, with U.K. ministers saying publicly that during such a "live negotiation," it would be unhelpful to provide a detailed breakdown of Thursday's discussion.

But the French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin told French radio Friday morning that "if there is no desire, particularly from the British side, for compromise, then a no deal is possible."

The pound also weakened briefly Friday morning after the EU Council President, Donald Tusk, who will chair talks between the 28 EU heads of state next week, said on Twitter that the U.K. has still "not come forward with a workable, realistic proposal." He confirmed that he had received "promising signals" from Varadkar though, and reiterated that "even the slightest chance must be used."

Any route to a deal will need to thread a narrow path through the thorny political ground of the border separating the Republic of Ireland from the U.K. nation of Northern Ireland.