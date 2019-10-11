Skip Navigation
Sports

Dallas Maverick's player Boban Marjanovic partners with Big Blanket Co.

Jasmine Wu@jasminecwu
Key Points
  • Boban Marjanovic of Dallas Mavericks has teamed up with the Big Blanket Co.
  • The company was co-founded by Portland Trailblazer Anthony Tolliver.
  • The blankets are four times the size of the average throw blanket.
Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic (51) grabs a rebound between Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first quarter at BOK Center.
Alonzo Adams | USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Maverick Center Boban Marjanovic, one of the NBA's tallest players at 7 feet 3 inches, is reuniting with a former teammate to sell blankets for oversized humans like themselves to the public.

Boban has signed on as "Chief Blanket Connoisseur" for the Big Blanket Co., the company announced Friday.

Big Blanket was co-founded by Portland Trailblazer Anthony Tolliver, who played with Marjanovic when the two overlapped on the Detroit Pistons from 2017-2018.

The company said the average human is 65 inches tall, or just over 5 feet 4 inches, while the average throw blanket measures 40 inches by 50 inches.

The company's "average" blankets are 10 feet by 10 feet, making them four times the size of a normal throw blanket, and are on sale for $149 online. 