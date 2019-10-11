European stocks mostly higher amid rising Brexit and US-China trade hopes

European stocks traded mostly higher Friday morning as positive signals emerge from trade negotiations between the U.S. and China and a meeting between British and Irish leaders over Brexit.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5% after the opening bell, banks and basic resources each jumping 1.3% while the food and beverage sector fell 0.5%.

The FTSE 100 was the only major index trading in the red on the back of Thursday's sharp surge for the pound, which tends to move inversely to the index.

Day one of trade talks between top U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended with markets hoping for a limited trade deal and a delay to planned increases in U.S. tariffs planned for next week. U.S. President Donald Trump characterized the discussions as "very, very good" and plans to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday.

Asian stocks advanced on the news, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leaping 2.19% to lead gains.

Back in Europe, Sterling soared on Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said a Brexit deal could be clinched by the end of October to allow the U.K. to exit the European Union in an orderly manner, following a meeting with British counterpart Boris Johnson. Sterling continued to edge higher Friday morning, trading at $1.2450.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a final package of rules loosening the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on foreign and U.S. banks in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday that the U.S. economy will likely avert a serious downturn despite trade and global slowdown risks, advocating against any further rate cuts from the central bank.

In corporate news, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday that Renault's board is set to meet Friday as CEO Thierry Bollore appeals against his potential exit from the carmaker, denouncing it as a "coup."

On the data front, German and Spanish CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation figures for September are due Friday morning.