SoftBank's Masayoshi Son mulls more cautious investment strategy for Vision Fund 2 as market shuns Uber and WeWork, sources say

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is considering changing his Vision Fund investment strategy to concentrate on companies with clearer pathways to profitability and public offerings, according to people familiar with the matter.

Son plans to slow the pace of investment for Vision Fund 2 compared with his first $100 billion Vision Fund, which has deployed about $80 billion in less than three years. He will target companies that can achieve profitability more quickly, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

The change is driven by the market's response to past Vision Fund investments. The failure of WeWork to go public, combined with the lackluster performances of other SoftBank investments, such as Uber and Slack, has put the Vision Fund under a microscope as it attempts to raise billions more for a second fund. SoftBank invested about $10.6 billion in WeWork, or more than 10 percent of the fund's total capital.

Son plans to take an even more active role with the selection of new investments as scrutiny on Vision Fund 2 intensifies, said the people. However, his shift in focus should be viewed as temporary and could shift if market conditions change, two of the people said.

A SoftBank Vision Fund spokesman declined to comment.