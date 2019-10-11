US says China tariffs scheduled to rise on Tuesday suspended; no decision on other tariffs

Mnuchin also said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.Politicsread more
The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high level talks this week.Politicsread more
The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.Technologyread more
Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.Marketsread more
Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.Politicsread more
Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...Pharmaceuticalsread more
When the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in the coming week, it is likely to expose the trade war's impact on corporate bottom lines.Market Insiderread more
A fast-moving wildfire fueled by dry Pacific winds engulfed houses, roads and wooded areas near Los Angeles on Friday morning, killing at least one person and forcing some...Wildfiresread more
President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.Marketsread more
In a blog post on Thursday, Amazon shared its official position on controversial issues facing the company, including climate change, diversity and counterfeits.Technologyread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that tariffs slated to hit imports of Chinese goods next week will not go into effect.
The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high level talks this week.
The U.S. had previously threatened to increase duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25% to 30% on Tuesday.
Friday's announcement does not have any bearing on a separate tariff hike set to kick in on Dec. 15, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. Those tariffs will apply at a 15% rate to $160 billion worth of Chinese imports.
Tariffs put in place in September on a wide range of consumer items will remain in place. Those tariffs, of 15%, apply to about $112 billion worth of Chinese goods.
The president and Mnuchin delivered the news from the Oval Office alongside Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, sending the major indexes to their session highs.
