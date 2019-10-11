Trump says US has come to a substantial phase one deal with China

Mnuchin also said that the U.S. won't impose a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.Politicsread more
The announcement came as President Donald Trump said there is a "very substantial phase one deal" between the two superpowers after high level talks this week.Politicsread more
The news comes one week after PayPal announced its withdrawal as government regulators continue to scrutinize the plans.Technologyread more
Stocks rallied after Donald Trump said China and the U.S. reached the first phase of a trade deal that delays tariff hikes.Marketsread more
Trump signed an order clearing the way for sanctions, though the U.S. will not move yet to punish Turkey after the country's offensive in northern Syria.Politicsread more
Shepard Smith's afternoon show on Friday was his last appearance on Fox News. It came a day after President Donald Trump criticized Smith — again — on Twitter.Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to help prevent migraines on Thursday. The drug, Reyvow, was developed by Eli Lilly and Co. and has proven effective in...Pharmaceuticalsread more
When the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in the coming week, it is likely to expose the trade war's impact on corporate bottom lines.Market Insiderread more
A fast-moving wildfire fueled by dry Pacific winds engulfed houses, roads and wooded areas near Los Angeles on Friday morning, killing at least one person and forcing some...Wildfiresread more
President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.Marketsread more
In a blog post on Thursday, Amazon shared its official position on controversial issues facing the company, including climate change, diversity and counterfeits.Technologyread more
The U.S. has come to a "very substantial phase one deal" with China in the high-stakes trade negotiations between the two economic superpowers, President Donald Trump said Friday.
"Phase two will start almost immediately" after the first phase is signed, Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.
The first portion of the trade deal will be written over the next three weeks, Trump said.
Asked what changed between these trade negotiations and prior discussions between the two countries — talks broke down in May, for instance, leading to a sharp rise in tensions and the imposition of tariffs on billions' worth of goods — Trump said it's because this deal is "bigger."
Liu, asked the same question by CNBC, summed up the difference was "cooperation."
The current incarnation of the deal will address intellectual property and financial services concerns, along with purchases of about $40 to $50 billion worth of agricultural products by China.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced the Oval Office that the White House has scrapped a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.
"We have a fundamental understanding of the key issues, but there is more work to do," Mnuchin said, CNBC's Eamon Javers reported.
Mnuchin even said that the U.S. will be evaluating whether to rescind its decision in August to designate China a "currency manipulator."
Both sides in the long-running talks, which resumed at the top level this week, have signaled optimism about coming to an agreement of some sort in the near future.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 300 points on the day.
Earlier Friday, Trump said in a tweet that Washington and Beijing are sharing "warmer feelings" during this round of talks than in the "recent past."
The president later assured that "When the deal is fully negotiated, I sign it myself on behalf of our Country. Fast and Clean!"
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.