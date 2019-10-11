Trump says US has come to a substantial phase one deal with China

The U.S. has come to a "very substantial phase one deal" with China in the high-stakes trade negotiations between the two economic superpowers, President Donald Trump said Friday.

"Phase two will start almost immediately" after the first phase is signed, Trump said in the Oval Office alongside Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

The first portion of the trade deal will be written over the next three weeks, Trump said.

Asked what changed between these trade negotiations and prior discussions between the two countries — talks broke down in May, for instance, leading to a sharp rise in tensions and the imposition of tariffs on billions' worth of goods — Trump said it's because this deal is "bigger."

Liu, asked the same question by CNBC, summed up the difference was "cooperation."

The current incarnation of the deal will address intellectual property and financial services concerns, along with purchases of about $40 to $50 billion worth of agricultural products by China.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced the Oval Office that the White House has scrapped a new round of tariffs on imports of Chinese goods, which were set to go into effect Oct. 15.