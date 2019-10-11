Trump gives his administration broad powers to put sanctions on Turkey

Skip Navigation
Stocks take a leg higher after report says US, China reached a...

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.

Marketsread more

Trump gives his administration broad powers to put sanctions on...

President Donald Trump has authorized broad authority for his administration to slap sanctions on Turkey, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

Politicsread more

Profits expected to fall as earnings season kicks off in the week...

When the third-quarter earnings season kicks off in the coming week, it is likely to expose the trade war's impact on corporate bottom lines.

Market Insiderread more

Watch: Trump celebrates Little League champs before talk with...

The photo-op was scheduled just an hour before Trump was expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He amid high-level trade talks between the two economic superpowers.

Politicsread more

Trump says 'good things' happening at China trade talks, 'warmer...

President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.

Marketsread more

Amazon posted a blog post on the most controversial issues facing...

In a blog post on Thursday, Amazon shared its official position on controversial issues facing the company, including climate change, diversity and counterfeits.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: United Technologies,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Market Insiderread more

GM sweetens UAW contract offer with $7.7 billion in direct US...

GM says its latest offer to striking UAW members addresses the union's top concerns, also including preserving health care.

Autosread more

Big cities are posing a major threat to the economy by ignoring...

Strictly enforcing misdemeanor crime laws or restricting quality of life offenses isn't really about reducing more serious crimes. It's about saving and resurrecting economic...

Politicsread more

Google expands plans for its massive second headquarters in San...

Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.

Tech Driversread more

Fidelity: We won't pay for zero fees by selling trade executions...

"Many competitors do to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars," says Fidelity's Kathleen Murphy.

Investingread more

US to send more forces to Saudi Arabia despite Trump's pledge to...

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he ordered the deployment of two more fighter squadrons, along with missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

Politicsread more
Politics

Trump gives his administration broad powers to put sanctions on Turkey

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press after an interview on CNBC on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.
Sarah Silbiger | Reuters

President Donald Trump has given his administration broad authority to slap sanctions on Turkey, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

The administration has not yet moved to punish Turkish individuals or entities. But Mnuchin threatened action following the country's offensive in northern Syria that the U.S. has criticized. 

"These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don't have to use them. But we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to," the Treasury chief told reporters.

