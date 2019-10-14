SmileDirectClub is now the worst unicorn IPO of 2019, down nearly 60% from its debut

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Trump halting trade negotiations with Turkey, raising its steel...

The retaliatory measures followed Trump's controversial move to order the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria's northern border with Turkey.

Politics

Bloomberg talks of running in 2020 as Biden struggles against...

Bloomberg could be in for a showdown with Elizabeth Warren, whether he runs or not.

2020 Elections

Wall Street faces a tough earnings season: 'Caution probably...

As the season kicks into gear this week, S&P 500 firms are expected to report a 4.6% earnings decline over the same period a year ago

Earnings

Trump outside advisor on China: Beijing is 'relieved' by partial...

"I think that may have scared the Chinese that they were going to get into a serious trade war with access to our capital markets being cut off, among other things," Michael...

China Politics

Berkshire shareholder sells stake, accusing Buffett of...

David Rolfe, a longtime Berkshire Hathaway shareholder and CIO at Wedgewood Partners, is fed up with Warren Buffett.

Markets

94% of the time when this happens, stocks are a winning bet over...

Bank of America says investors should still look to stocks for value rather than bonds.

Investing

Investors seem 'comfortable' with GM strike despite mounting...

Wall Street analysts estimate GM has lost more than $1 billion due to the United Auto Workers' strike, which began Sept. 16.

Autos

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The indexes traded in a tight range as investors looked ahead to the start of the earnings season while grappling with new worries over trade.

Markets

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Blackstone, HP, AMC,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Market Insider

Hold the 'champagne': What Chinese state media are saying about...

"The Champagne should probably be kept on ice, at least until the two presidents put pen to paper," said state-owned media China Daily.

Trade

SmileDirectClub tanks on California law, bringing loss since IPO...

Shares of SmileDirectClub sank to a new all-time low during Monday's trading session after a California bill regulating the dental industry was extended through 2024.

Markets

Harley-Davidson halts production of new electric motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has halted production and deliveries of its new LiveWire electric motorcycle after reportedly discovering a problem with its charging mechanism.

Transportation
Markets

SmileDirectClub is now the worst unicorn IPO of 2019, down nearly 60% from its debut

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Jordan Katzman, co-founder of SmileDirectClub Inc., left, and Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub Inc., watch traders during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of SmileDirectClub plummeted 12.9% on Monday after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that protects consumers who use teledentistry products. Bill 1519, which he extended through January of 2024, gives the Dental Board of California oversight over all dental operations within the state.

The stock is now down almost 60% since it went public just over a month ago, making it the worst-performing IPO this year among companies that went public with a valuation over $1 billion. The stock began trading on Sept. 12. Lyft is the second-worst unicorn performer since its IPO, down about 45%.

"While this bill does not preclude SmileDirectClub's continued operations in California, it will create unnecessary hurdles and costs to Californians that need care but struggle to afford it. The undebated, clinically unsupported, and ill-advised policy changes that are included in this bill — a bill that was intended to reauthorize the Dental Board of California until last-minute policy additions were added — have created arbitrary barriers to technological innovation," SmileDirectClub said in a statement.

Despite the regulatory headwinds, Wall Street remains positive on the stock. Eight major Wall Street firms initiated coverage on the stock last Monday with buy ratings and rave reviews, despite the stock's poor debut.

— With reporting by Gina Francolla