Three before you leave — What to watch for Tuesday including the start of earnings season

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

We'll get quarterly earnings from the four largest U.S. banks with Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reporting before the bell on Tuesday. Wall Street is expecting S&P 500 financial company earnings to drop 2.6% this quarter, according to FactSet, weighed down by the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates twice since July, which pressures bank's main business of deposits and lending.

Some analysts are anticipating disappointing results could come from this year's over-valued unicorns including Uber's anticlimactic market debut and pre-IPO bust of WeWork's valuation. Goldman may take a $264 million write down on its 1.4% stake in WeWork, said Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck.