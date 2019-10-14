US futures point to higher open after US-China reach partial trade deal

Analysts say the partial U.S.-China trade deal doesn't touch on thorny issues plaguing both sides, and warn talks could break down again.World Economyread more
Economists polled by Reuters had expected Chinese exports denominated in the U.S. dollar to fall by 3% and imports to decline by 5.2% in September, compared to a year ago.China Economyread more
The U.S. had plans to hike duties on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Tuesday. Despite the partial trade deal, some banks on Sunday wrote that tariff...Marketsread more
The industry has pulled in $322 billion over the past six months, the fastest pace since the second half of 2008.Marketsread more
A technical recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.Asia Economyread more
"Deepfakes" are being used to depict people in fake videos they did not actually appear in, and can potentially affect elections, diplomacy and how markets move, experts say.Technologyread more
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday that any attempt to divide China will be crushed.China Politicsread more
Syria's Kurds said Syrian government forces agreed Sunday to help them fend off Turkey's invasion.World Newsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said that both sides reached a "very substantial phase one deal" that will address intellectual property and financial services concerns and...Asia Marketsread more
Hagibis dropped record amounts of rain for a period in some spots, according to meteorological officials, causing more than 20 rivers to overflow.Asia Newsread more
A spokesperson for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has issued a stark warning to the international community.World Newsread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning, after the U.S. agreed to suspend its next tariff increase on Chinese imports.
At around 02:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 42 points, indicating a positive open of more than 48 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, amid signs of progress in the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute.
On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the first phase of a deal with China had been agreed, though officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done.
The partial deal — which covers agriculture, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections — represents the first major step forward to end the trade war in 15 months.
However, the deal does not include many details and Trump has warned it could take up to five weeks to get a pact written.
The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
There are no major economic data reports scheduled on Monday.
Meanwhile, U.S. bond markets will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday.