Uber lays off 'about 350' employees in self-driving, Eats and other divisions

Uber has laid off about 350 employees across several teams within the organization, including Uber Eats, the company confirmed Monday. Shares of Uber were climbing more than 4% following the news.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the layoffs in a company-wide email.

"Days like today are tough for us all, and the [executive leadership team] and I will do everything we can to make certain that we won't need or have another day like this ahead of us," Khosrowshahi wrote.

Other teams affected by the announcement include Uber's performance marketing segment, recruiting, its advanced technologies group and safety units, as well as several of its global rides and platform units. The layoffs amount to roughly 1.5% of Uber's workforce, which spans 22,263 employees, according to FactSet. Uber reported that it had 26,799 employees as of June 30, 2019, but hasn't disclosed an employee headcount since then.

Monday's announcement marks the third round of layoffs at Uber in recent months, with the company cutting 435 jobs in its engineering and product teams in September. Uber in August laid off 400 employees from its marketing team.

Read the full letter from Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to employees:

Team Uber, As you know, over the past few months, our leaders have looked carefully at their teams to ensure our organizations are structured for success for the next few years. This has resulted in difficult but necessary changes to ensure we have the right people in the right roles in the right locations, and that we're always holding ourselves accountable to top performance. Today is the last wave of a process we began months ago with our Marketing team, and more recently, with Product and Engineering. This time, ATG, Eats, Global Rides and Platform (Rides Ops, CommOps, Safety & Insurance, U4B, and Product Ops), Performance Marketing, and Recruiting have made changes. As part of this exercise, some of our employees are being asked to relocate, and around 350 people will be leaving the company. Days like today are tough for us all, and the ELT and I will do everything we can to make certain that we won't need or have another day like this ahead of us. We all have to play a part by establishing a new normal in how we work: identifying and eliminating duplicate work, upholding high standards for performance, giving direct feedback and taking action when expectations aren't being met, and eliminating the bureaucracy that tends to creep as companies grow. We have proven ourselves to be not only one of the most ambitious and innovative companies in the world, but also one of the most resilient. We've always pushed through tough times and come out the other side a better and stronger company—that will continue to be true tomorrow, and every day after. As always, we'll be at the All Hands tomorrow and will dedicate most of the time to answer your questions. Add yours to the slido here. Eyes forward—back to building.

-- Dara

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.