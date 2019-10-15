Kevin Feige named chief creative officer at Marvel

D23 EXPO 2019 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place August 23 - 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities.

The man behind Disney's expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe now has creative control of Marvel's storytelling beyond the big screen.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, was named chief creative officer of Marvel. This new post will allow Feige to control Marvel's content across publishing, film, TV and animation. Both Marvel Television and Marvel Family Entertainment will now be part of Marvel Studios.

Feige will continue to report to Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studio's co-chairman and chief creative officer, as well as Alan Bergman, its co-chairman.

Representatives from Marvel did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The announcement comes just weeks after Variety reported that there were murmurings Marvel Television under Jeph Loeb was being phased out of live-action television projects. Loeb's division was responsible for six Marvel shows in partnership with Netflix — "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Defenders," and "The Punisher" — as well as "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." on ABC and "Runaways" and "Cloak & Dagger" on Hulu and Freeform.

All six of the Netflix shows have been canceled and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is headed into its final season.

Additionally, Loeb's team was set to produce live-action "Helstrom" and "Ghost Rider" series on Hulu, but "Ghost Rider" was scrapped in September.

Other projects include four animated shows on Hulu — "Howard the the Duck," "MODOK," "Hit-Monkey," and "Tigra and Dazzler." The shows are expected to have a crossover series called "The Offenders."

Going forward, live-action Marvel shows on the upcoming streaming service Disney+ will center around already established characters from the MCU like Hawkeye, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Vision and Scarlet Witch. There also will be new additions She-Hulk, Moon Knight and Miss Marvel. All of those shows will be overseen by Feige.

