Watch NASA unveil prototype spacesuits for astronauts to wear on the Moon

[This stream is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Tuesday will unveil new designs for two spacesuits that astronauts could wear to explore the moon in upcoming missions.

The agency is trying to achieve President Donald Trump's task of landing U.S. astronauts on the moon's surface by 2024, a feat that will require a host of new equipment.

Bridenstine will show NASA's design for the spacesuit the astronauts will wear during flight, called the Orion Crew Survival System, and for the spacesuit the astronauts would wear while walking on the lunar surface. The latter suit, known as the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (or "xEMU"), would provide greater mobility and comfort for astronauts than the Apollo explorers or even the suits worn currently by astronauts on the International Space Station, according to NASA.

"With the improvements to the suits for Artemis missions, astronauts can now open up new possibilities for science and exploration at the Moon," Marshall Smith, NASA's director of the Human Lunar Exploration program, said in a statement.