Three before you leave — What to watch for Wednesday including Netflix, Bank of America earnings

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

1. Netflix redemption?

Netflix reports third-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. The once beloved streaming stock got pummeled this quarter as increased competition in the streaming wars and a slump in subscriber additions have worried investors about the future of the highly-valued technology stock. Shares of Netflix are down more than 20% since its second-quarter earnings showed a rare loss in U.S. subscribers and a large miss on international subscriber adds. "We are incrementally cautious on the 3Q U.S. subscriber outlook," said Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant in a note to clients. Evercore ISI downgraded its subscriber outlook earlier this month. It is now expecting 6 million international subscriber additions, while Netflix is guiding for 6.2 million additions. Domestically, Evercore estimates 700,000 new subscribers, lower than the 800,000 forecast by Netflix.

2. Bank of America vs. low rates

Investors will be eyeing earnings from Bank of America before the bell on Wednesday, following beats from other major U.S. banks J.P. Morgan Chase and Citi on Tuesday. The current lower interest rate environment is likely to hinder the bank's net interest margin growth, a widely-watched measure of profitability. Bank of America chief financial officer Paul Donofrio warned in July another cut from the Federal Reserve, which came to fruition, would cause the profitability gauge to slow more-than-expected. Barclays is expecting Bank of America's fee and loan growth to offset the net interest margin hit. The firm expects EPS to rise 2% since last year and revenues to rise 1% year-over-year. This would mark the 21st straight quarter of revenue growth for the bank, according to Barclays. Overall, earnings season is off to a strong start. Including those that reported Tuesday morning, 26 of of the 34 S&P 500 companies that have reported positive EPS growth, according to The Earnings Scouting Report.

