Britain's best known stockpicker forced to shut down embattled flagship fund

The U.K.'s most famous fund manager has been forced to wind up his flagship fund after a months-long suspension.

In a letter to investors Tuesday morning, the administrators of the Woodford Equity Income Fund, run by star manager Neil Woodford, said the fund would be closed down and cash returned to investors at the earliest opportunity.

Woodford has also been removed as the investment manager, with the fund set to be renamed.

The letter from administrators Link Fund Solutions (LFS) said the decision came after a careful review of the fund and its holdings.

In a statement, Woodford said: "This was Link's decision and one I cannot accept, nor believe is in the long-term interests of LF Woodford Equity Income fund investors."

The Woodford Equity Income Fund was suspended in June following a run of poor performance and a sharp increase in investor redemptions which took it from £10.2 billion ($12.9 billion) of assets under management at its peak to just £3.7 billion by the end of May 2019.

Woodford Equity Income has returned a 35.9% loss to investors over three years, while the Patient Capital investment trust he also runs has lost 59.21% over the same period. His smaller Income Focus fund has lost 20% over the past 12 months.