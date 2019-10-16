Carrie Lam shouted down by pro-democracy lawmakers on floor of Hong Kong parliament

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam leaves her annual policy address due to disruptions by pro-democracy lawmakers in the Legislative Council on October 16, 2019.

Pro-democracy lawmakers shouted at Hong Kong embattled leader Carrie Lam on the floor of the legislature as she was set to deliver her annual speech on Wednesday.

Lam's remarks were initially suspended amid disruption. As she was set to begin her address a second time, pro-democracy lawmakers interrupted her and some even threw objects at her.

The proceedings were adjourned as the six democratic lawmakers were escorted out of the room. Lam also left the legislature's chambers.

According to local broadcaster Cable TV, Lam will now instead deliver her remarks in a pre-recorded speech.

Lam was set to formally withdraw the extradition bill that sparked nearly five months of sometimes violent protests in the city.

She was expected to also focus on land and housing initiatives in a bid to restore confidence in the city's future after months of anti-government protests that have crippled the city and dampened investor sentiment in the Asian financial hub.