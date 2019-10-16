Three before you leave — What to watch for Thursday including Morgan Stanley, Netflix

Signage is displayed outside Morgan Stanley & Co. headquarters in the Times Square neighborhood of New York.

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

We'll get quarterly earnings from Morgan Stanley before the bell on Thursday. Morgan Stanley's stock has had a volatile year, only up about 7% since January, lagging its peers. Goldman Sachs is up 24%, J.P. Morgan is up 22% and Wells Fargo is up 8% year to date.

Barclays expects Morgan Stanley to report earnings per share of $1.18, slightly below consensus of $1.19. Barclays said it expects lower net interest income, a profitability gauge, largely attributed to the current low interest rate environment.

While most banks have beaten Wall Street's estimates for earnings, many bank executives have warned that low rates, with the potential of further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, could hurt fourth-quarter margins.