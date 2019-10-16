Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 22 points

The Dow dipped 22.82 points, or 0.08% to close at 27,001.98. The S&P 500 dipped 0.20% to 2,989.69. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.30% to 8,124.18. The major indexes were little changed for most of the session as weak consumer data offset the impact of strong earnings.

Retail sales slump

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly dropped 0.3% in September as households cut spending on autos and online shopping, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The weak data added to already growing concerns over the possibility of a recession. This was enough to overshadow the release of strong corporate earnings results. Bank of America and United Airlines posted solid gains on better-than-forecast profits alongside Bank of New York Mellon.

McKesson and Bank of America climb, Adobe slides

McKesson shares rose 4.83% and were among the best-performing S&P 500 components after The Wall Street Journal reported state and local officials could reach a settlement with the drug distributor. Bank of America's strong earnings boosted the bank's stock by 1.48%. Meanwhile, a downgrade pushed Adobe shares down 2.39%.

What happens next?