Disney films accounted for nearly 40% of the US box office in the first 9 months of 2019

An Avengers fan holds tickets at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to attend the opening screening of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2019.

Disney has been a box office behemoth for the last five years, setting and then smashing its own records in the film industry over and over again. It stands to do that again this year.

While the film industry as a whole will struggle to reach last year's $11.9 billion ticket sales record, Disney has already blasted past its global sales record and is inching closer to surpassing its domestic record.

So far in 2019, Disney films have sold more than $8.1 billion in tickets, decimating Disney's previous record of $7.6 billion globally.

Domestically, Disney sold a record $3.09 billion worth of tickets in 2018. From January to September, the first three quarters of the year, the company tallied $2.7 billion in sales, and it has yet to release three titles: "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Disney's 2019 haul accounted for 33.4% of the U.S. box office during that period, according to data from Comscore.