Disney films accounted for nearly 40% of the US box office in the first 9 months of 2019

Disney has been a box office behemoth for the last five years, setting and then smashing its own records in the film industry over and over again. It stands to do that again this year.
While the film industry as a whole will struggle to reach last year's $11.9 billion ticket sales record, Disney has already blasted past its global sales record and is inching closer to surpassing its domestic record.
So far in 2019, Disney films have sold more than $8.1 billion in tickets, decimating Disney's previous record of $7.6 billion globally.
Domestically, Disney sold a record $3.09 billion worth of tickets in 2018. From January to September, the first three quarters of the year, the company tallied $2.7 billion in sales, and it has yet to release three titles: "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
Disney's 2019 haul accounted for 33.4% of the U.S. box office during that period, according to data from Comscore.
Adding the recently acquired Fox to the mix, Disney held nearly 40% of the box office gross.
Of course, with three months left in the year, that figure is going to shift. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, expects Disney will likely retain at least 30% of box office receipts by the end of 2019.
For comparison, in 2018, Disney accounted for 26.3% of all U.S. ticket sales in 2018.
Notably, Disney also currently holds five of the top six spots on the list of highest-grossing films in 2019. Those five films, "Avengers: Endgame," "The Lion King," "Toy Story 4," "Captain Marvel" and "Aladdin," have all made over $1 billion globally.
On its own, "Avengers: Endgame" took in $858.3 million during its U.S. run, accounting for 10% of the box office between January and September.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" was the only film in the top six that was not distributed by Disney. However, Disney-owned Marvel Studios helped produce the film alongside Sony.
