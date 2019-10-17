German finance chief Olaf Scholz rebuffs criticism that his country isn't spending enough

Germany's finance chief has rejected widespread criticism that his country is not investing enough.

Europe's largest economy benefits from a fiscal surplus as well as negative interest rates when issuing government debt. This is taking place at a time when its economy is slowing down, leading different economists and institutions, including the European Central Bank, to suggest Berlin should loosen the purse strings.

However, speaking to CNBC in an exclusive interview, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has made it clear that Germany is "not willing to have extra debts."

"We are spending a lot of money for investment, for public investment, we have (had) an expansionary fiscal policy in the last years. The only thing, which is different to other countries is that we are not willing to have extra debts, if there's no need for (it) and this is the situation," Scholz told CNBC's Annette Weisbach on Tuesday.

Pressure on Germany's government to spend more has gained more prominence over the last year following weaker economic data. In particular, Germany's powerful manufacturing sector has been hit significantly due to world trade conflicts.