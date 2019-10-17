Morgan Stanley shares surge after bank beats expectations on trading, advisory results

James Gorman, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, fixes his jacket during a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley China Summit in Beijing, China, on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Morgan Stanley posted third-quarter profit and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations on better-than-anticipated results in trading and advisory businesses.

The bank said Thursday that profit rose 2.3% to $2.17 billion in the quarter, or $1.27 per share, compared to the $1.11 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The company produced $10.1 billion in revenue, a surprise increase amid a difficult quarter for other Wall Street firms, exceeding analysts' average estimate by roughly $500 million. Morgan Stanley called it the best third quarter for revenue in a decade.

Shares surged 4.3% in premarket trading.

Chief Executive Officer James Gorman has helped to diversify Morgan Stanley away from trading and advisory businesses with his emphasis on wealth management, but the bank still has sizable Wall Street operations. That fact made analysts' wary on the firm's results in the quarter, as mixed conditions on Wall Street impacted rivals including Goldman Sachs.

"We delivered strong quarterly earnings despite the typical summer slowdown and volatile markets," Gorman said in the release. "Our consistent performance shows the stability of our business model. We remain committed to controlling our expenses and are well positioned to pursue our growth initiatives."

Morgan Stanley shares have climbed 8.1% this year before Thursday, compared to the 17% gain of the KBW Bank Index.

Morgan Stanley is the last of the big six banks to report earnings. Lenders with large retail operations generally outperformed in the quarter, led by J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America. Goldman Sachs missed on profit as investment banking revenue fell, and the firm took writedowns on Uber and WeWork stakes.

Here's what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: $1.11 a share, 5% lower than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue: $9.6 billion, 2.8% lower than a year earlier

Wealth management: $4.39 billion, according to FactSet

Trading: Equities $2.1 billion, Fixed Income $1.11 billion

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.